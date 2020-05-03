Trust Investment Advisors Buys 325 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.73. 508,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,020. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Carl T. Berquist purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $167.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.80.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

