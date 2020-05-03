Trust Investment Advisors Buys 68 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $303,394,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $116,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 760.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,777,000 after purchasing an additional 562,506 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,486,000 after purchasing an additional 334,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 290.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after buying an additional 213,517 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.91.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.57. The company had a trading volume of 968,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,940. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.56, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.49. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.