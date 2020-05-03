Trust Investment Advisors Buys New Shares in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Trane accounts for approximately 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 960,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.64. Trane has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Trane from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.82.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

