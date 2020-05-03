Trust Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 112,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,082,000 after buying an additional 110,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HST. Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Shares of NYSE HST traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,247,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,326. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

