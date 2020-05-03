Trust Investment Advisors Has $794,000 Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Packaging Corp Of America comprises 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 61.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.39.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,343. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.29. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.60.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

