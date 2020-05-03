Trust Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,671,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,584,000 after buying an additional 125,120 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI traded down $4.98 on Friday, hitting $138.83. 1,202,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.53. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.66.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

