Trust Investment Advisors Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.50. 2,752,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.56. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

