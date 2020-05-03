Trust Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in FOX were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $6,370,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 466.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. 803,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.52. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on FOX shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

