Trust Investment Advisors Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,569,000 after purchasing an additional 232,813 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after purchasing an additional 134,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,050,000 after purchasing an additional 101,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $6.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.36. 6,625,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average is $91.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

