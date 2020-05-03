Trust Investment Advisors Reduces Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,489,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,011,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.