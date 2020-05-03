Trust Investment Advisors Sells 1,300 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,221,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,701,298. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

