Trust Investment Advisors Sells 150 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.52.

Shares of EW traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.33. 844,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,950. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,223.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,386,401. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

