Trust Investment Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,702,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,359,876. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.