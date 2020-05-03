Trust Investment Advisors Sells 221 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 64,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

Eaton stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 10.19%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

