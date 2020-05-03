Trust Investment Advisors Sells 541 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 927.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 455,165 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $27.94. 4,874,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,506,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.16. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $313,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John William Gibson bought 12,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

