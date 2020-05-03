Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPB. TheStreet cut Turning Point Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Turning Point Brands stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.40. 162,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,176. The firm has a market cap of $455.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 136,545 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $2,995,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,978,918 shares in the company, valued at $218,937,460.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 138,545 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,287. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth $84,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 44.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

