U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $5,529,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,301,000 after buying an additional 86,704 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,517,000 after buying an additional 54,134 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,163,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,553,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,511. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

