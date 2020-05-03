UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for China Travel International Investment Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:CTAGF)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of China Travel International Investment Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut China Travel International Investment Hong Kong from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of China Travel International Investment Hong Kong in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

CTAGF remained flat at $$0.41 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40. China Travel International Investment Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

