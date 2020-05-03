UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Panmure Gordon raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays cut AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $68.57.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

