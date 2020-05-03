UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for China Travel International Investment Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:CTAGF)

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:CTAGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTAGF. Royal Bank of Canada cut China Travel International Investment Hong Kong from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of China Travel International Investment Hong Kong in a report on Friday, April 24th.

OTCMKTS:CTAGF remained flat at $$0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40. China Travel International Investment Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

