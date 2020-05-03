Unigestion Holding SA Acquires New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,256 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

