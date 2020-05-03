Unigestion Holding SA Acquires New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 116,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,639. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.