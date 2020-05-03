Unigestion Holding SA Acquires New Shares in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.83. 2,358,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,562. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.