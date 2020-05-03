Unigestion Holding SA Buys New Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 304,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 527,860 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $7,982,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,168. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

CL traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.53. 4,496,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

