Unigestion Holding SA Invests $59.34 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 687,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,344,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 2.2% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.14% of Marsh & McLennan Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.91.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

