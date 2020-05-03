Unigestion Holding SA Invests $61.19 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,072,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,194,000. Lamb Weston accounts for 2.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Shares of LW stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.35. 884,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,785. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

