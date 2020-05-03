Unigestion Holding SA Invests $90.13 Million in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 793,642 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,126,000. Walmart makes up 3.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.86.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.92. 10,376,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $344.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.49. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.