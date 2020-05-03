Unigestion Holding SA Invests $90.62 Million in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 288,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,615,000. Humana makes up about 3.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.22% of Humana at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $477,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after buying an additional 1,033,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,129,000 after buying an additional 841,298 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,559,000 after buying an additional 363,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,965,000 after buying an additional 169,791 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of Humana stock traded down $9.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.97. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $392.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.95.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.