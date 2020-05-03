Unigestion Holding SA Makes New $12.81 Million Investment in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,805,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.65. 2,457,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,102. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average of $199.02. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.27.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

