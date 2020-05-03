Unigestion Holding SA Makes New $15.24 Million Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 278,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,239,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.08% of Edison International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 19,066 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Edison International by 3.7% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra boosted their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

EIX traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,315. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

