Unigestion Holding SA Makes New $79.98 Million Investment in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,752,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,981,000. SYSCO makes up approximately 3.0% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.34% of SYSCO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 141,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 45,483 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 141,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.76. 3,836,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814,804. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.12.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

