Unigestion Holding SA Makes New $85.60 Million Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,907,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,595,000. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 3.2% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.38% of Public Service Enterprise Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,703,000 after buying an additional 281,413 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,892,000 after buying an additional 724,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. 2,240,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,463. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

