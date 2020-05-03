Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 117,406 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $6,367,110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $484,328,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $65,183,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,382,000 after purchasing an additional 778,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. 889,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 42.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

