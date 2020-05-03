Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,789 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.05% of Citrix Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.58. 1,545,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,522. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average of $118.89. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

In other news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,018,352.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $577,962.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,488 shares in the company, valued at $43,893,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,786 shares of company stock worth $8,087,601 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

