Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 631,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,653,000. Omnicom Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.29% of Omnicom Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.89. 2,367,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $85.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.