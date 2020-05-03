Unigestion Holding SA Purchases Shares of 366,965 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 366,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,926,000. M&T Bank comprises approximately 1.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.28% of M&T Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 328.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 121,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 93,255 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 64.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 180.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 317.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 183.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.20. 511,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,340. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.21. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.02.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.