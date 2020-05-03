Unigestion Holding SA Takes $21.24 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.11% of AutoZone as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded down $25.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $994.45. 251,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,702. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $917.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,080.49. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.49 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.87.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

