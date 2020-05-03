Unigestion Holding SA Takes $24.30 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 549,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. 14,285,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,782,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

