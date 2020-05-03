Unigestion Holding SA Takes $36.59 Million Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 276,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,000. Hershey comprises approximately 1.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.94 and a 200 day moving average of $146.49. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,165,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,511 shares of company stock worth $1,938,511 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.26.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.