Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,284,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 861,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

