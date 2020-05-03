Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.08.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,998,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,838. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.81.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

