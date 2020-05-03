Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 347,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,161,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.20% of WP Carey at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 1,500 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.49. 955,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,765. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.16. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

