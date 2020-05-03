United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.60. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. Barclays upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

UNFI stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. 1,690,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,396. The company has a market cap of $570.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 91.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.3% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 702,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

