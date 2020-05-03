United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lifted by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,505 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 4.5% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,414,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 143.20% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

