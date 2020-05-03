UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded down $7.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.51. 3,526,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,870. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $277.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

