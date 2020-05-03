Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.23.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $6.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.15. 750,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,921. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $157.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,352,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $629,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,808,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $546,413,000 after purchasing an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 190.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,417,000 after purchasing an additional 859,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,644 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

