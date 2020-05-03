Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Medley Management (NASDAQ:MDLY) Head to Head Analysis

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medley Management pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 88.4%. Value Line has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Value Line has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medley Management has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Medley Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Medley Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Value Line and Medley Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Medley Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and Medley Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 38.17% 29.89% 15.13% Medley Management -6.92% -1.05% 1.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Value Line and Medley Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $36.26 million 7.46 $11.15 million N/A N/A Medley Management $48.84 million 0.06 -$3.38 million N/A N/A

Value Line has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medley Management.

Summary

Value Line beats Medley Management on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, valueline.com; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, convertibles, and mutual funds through online; and copyright data products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc. is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc. was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

