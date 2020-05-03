ValuEngine Downgrades 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Sell

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.40 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 360 Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN remained flat at $$9.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,263,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,389. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. 360 Finance has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $22.34.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. 360 Finance had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $344.86 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that 360 Finance will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

