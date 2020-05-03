ValuEngine Downgrades MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,159. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. MER Telemanagement Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.

MER Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

