ValuEngine Downgrades MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTSL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,159. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. MER Telemanagement Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.
MER Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile
