ValuEngine Downgrades Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) to Strong Sell

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of Meridian Bank stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436. Meridian Bank has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $89.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,033,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bank by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Meridian Bank by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

